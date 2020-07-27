Maiden flight of China-developed AG600 amphibious aircraft(1/11)

An AG600 "Kunlong" amphibious aircraft slides on the sea off Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
China's indigenously developed AG600 large amphibious aircraft succeeded in its maiden flight over sea on Sunday morning in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.
The aircraft took off from the sea off Qingdao at 10:18 a.m. and completed the test flight after flying for about 31 minutues, said state-owned plane-maker Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC).
The successful maiden flight from the sea is a major step forward in the development of this large amphibious aircraft following its maiden flight in 2017 and first takeoff from a water reservoir in 2018, said the AVIC.
