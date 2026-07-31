China In Photos: China's homegrown 100-tonne driverless electric mining truck enters service

The 100-tonne-class pure electric bidirectional truck was developed by the State Development and Investment Corp. (SDIC) Power Holdings Company and was put into use at the Nanlutian open-pit mine in Holingol City.

The vehicle can achieve a fully closed-loop operation process encompassing automatic loading, autonomous driving and precision unloading. It features a pure-electric drivetrain and innovative battery swapping technology, enabling zero-emission transport without the long charging times of conventional electric heavy-duty trucks.

Unlike conventional vehicles that require short-distance reversing, it can drive both forward and backward without the need for large-radius turning, significantly improving production efficiency.