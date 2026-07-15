TAZARA Railway is a landmark project of China-Africa friendship: spokesperson

(ECNS) -- The TAZARA Railway is a landmark project of China-Africa friendship, said China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian on Tuesday.

Lin made the remarks when asked about the historic significance of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA) and China's opinions on the future of the TAZARA Railway as it marks the 50th anniversary of its operation on Tuesday.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian addresses a press briefing, July 14, 2026. (Photo from fmprc.gov.cn)

According to the spokesperson, more than five decades ago, China decided to offer assistance in building the TAZARA Railway despite great economic difficulties, demonstrating its strong support for the national liberation and development of regional countries. During the process, people from China, Tanzania and Zambia worked shoulder to shoulder and forged the great TAZARA spirit, a precious source of inspiration for future generations.

Lin noted that at this new historical starting point, China will work with both Tanzania and Zambia to advance the revitalization project and the prosperity belt, forge the railway into a path to freedom, development, friendship, happiness, green development and harmony, contribute to the joint pursuit of modernization among the three countries and other regional countries, and inject sustained momentum into building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

(By Kira)