Nyainbo Yuze scenic area in Qinghai set for trial reopening

(ECNS) -- A senior official of the Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province said Monday that the region will push forward the reopening of the Nyainbo Yuze scenic area in an orderly manner once conditions are ripe.

The Nyainbo Yuze scenic area in Jiuzhi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province. (Photo: Sun Rui)

"It will launch a boutique tourism route called 'Nyainbo Yuze 5369 Eco-Tourism Avenue' and open the best viewing spot for a distant view of the mountain peaks this year in the general control zone for ecological protection, under the premise of strict conservation," said Zhuoma Dangzhou, vice governor of the prefecture.

Nyainbo Yuze, also known as Golog Mountain, is located in Jiuzhi County within the prefecture. It is a core water conservation area in the Sanjiangyuan (Source of Three Rivers) region, home to highly fragile plateau wetland and glacial meadow ecosystems.

In 2018, the site suspended all tourism activities to protect the ecological security of the region, known as the "Water Tower of China". Boardwalks, campsites and other man-made facilities were removed, while systematic restoration of pastures and lakes was carried out.

Zhuoma Dangzhou said that after years of conservation, populations of rare species such as snow leopards and blue sheep have recovered significantly.

(By Tang Yuxian)