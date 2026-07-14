Tuesday Jul 14, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

S&P affirms Indonesia's BBB rating, avoids downgrade

2026-07-14 16:36:53Ecns.cn Editor : Wu Xinru ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- S&P Global Ratings affirmed Indonesia's sovereign credit rating at 'BBB' with a stable outlook on Monday, giving a reprieve to the country's embattled markets and fiscal credibility.

 

The agency cited recovering government revenue, rebounding export receipts from higher commodity prices, and fiscal discipline as key factors. S&P expects the government to maintain its 3% of GDP deficit ceiling as a policy anchor.

Indonesia's economy grew 5.6% in Q1 2026, though financial markets saw turmoil, with the stock index losing over 30% and the rupiah weakening about 7% against the dollar. S&P said the fiscal and external deterioration is "temporary" and could be mitigated by higher commodity prices and spending cuts.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]