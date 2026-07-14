Bangkok bar fire death toll rises to 30, safety violations found

(ECNS) -- The death toll from a fire at a bar in Bangkok's Chatuchak district has risen to 30, with 75 injured – 24 critically – authorities said Tuesday. About 45 people remain unaccounted for.

The blaze tore through Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao late Sunday, starting near the stage and spreading rapidly. Most victims were found in a bathroom where they sought shelter, police chief Kitrat Panphet said.

Investigators uncovered multiple safety violations: a rear fire exit was blocked by a candy stall, an emergency exit bore a confusing "Do Not Open (Staff Only)" sign, and building materials were not fire-resistant.

The fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit in an air conditioner, though no official cause has been determined. The bar lacked an entertainment license, operating only with food and music permits outside the designated zoning area.

Authorities have pledged a thorough investigation. Enforcement of safety standards has been inconsistent in Thailand despite previous pledges.