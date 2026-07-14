Wild Elephant Valley: A story of harmony between humans and nature in Xishuangbanna

(ECNS) -- Step into Wild Elephant Valley in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Discover a beautiful story of harmony between humans and nature!

As a key base for Asian elephant conservation research, breeding programs and wildlife rescue, Wild Elephant Valley showcases how people and elephants can coexist in harmony. Its rich ecosystems, including tropical rainforests, monsoon evergreen broadleaf forests, and bamboo forests, provide a vibrant home for diverse wildlife.

Join us to explore Xishuangbanna's conservation story and witness China's efforts in protecting biodiversity and building a greener future.

A view of Wild Elephant Valley in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: China News Network/Huang Fang)

Photo shows the Asian Elephant Museum at Wild Elephant Valley in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: China News Network/Huang Fang)

Tourists visit the Asian Elephant Museum at Wild Elephant Valley in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: China News Network/Huang Fang)

Tourists visit the Asian Elephant Museum at Wild Elephant Valley in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: China News Network/Huang Fang)

Slow lorises are seen at Wild Elephant Valley in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: China News Network/Huang Fang)