French business traveler brings Chinese air conditioner to Europe

(ECNS) -- A French business traveler has drawn attention online for bringing a Chinese-made portable air conditioner back to Europe in his checked luggage following a business trip to Shanghai.

According to a social media post shared on Sunday, the man purchased the unit for his 93-year-old mother in Paris, who has been struggling with extreme summer heat.

People cool off by playing in a fountain amid hot weather, May 27, 2026, Lyon, France. (Photo/Agencies)

He selected a model sold in China that met airline baggage size and weight requirements. As the unit contained no lithium battery, it passed security screening and was accepted as checked baggage.

Traveling in business class, the passenger had sufficient baggage allowance and only needed to pay for airport packaging. Total expenses amounted to 1,412 yuan (about 197 U.S. dollars), including 1,260 yuan for the air conditioner, 130 yuan for packaging and 22 yuan for a European power adapter.

The traveler has arrived in Barcelona, with the air conditioner safely transported to Europe.

(By Kira)