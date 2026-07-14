Hainan Coast Guard opens patrol vessel to public to mark Coast Guard Law Anniversary

(ECNS) -- The Hainan Coast Guard opened its patrol vessel Huaguang to the public during a two-day event in Haikou, Hainan Province on Friday and Saturday, marking the fifth anniversary of the implementation of the Coast Guard Law of the People's Republic of China.

The event welcomed coastal residents, students and maritime industry workers, offering guided tours of the vessel's operational facilities and living quarters.

Through case studies, officers explained regulations on illegal fishing, smuggling and navigation safety, while providing practical information on emergency response, vessel safety and the use of the 95110 maritime emergency hotline.

(By Kira)