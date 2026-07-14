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China targets 80-year average life expectancy by 2030 under new health plan

2026-07-14 15:14:47Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China aims to raise its average life expectancy to 80 years by 2030, up from 79.25 years in 2025, according to a national health plan for the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

Issued by the State Council, the plan outlines measures to improve public healthcare services and advance the Healthy China initiative, including expanding equitable access to medical resources, promoting proactive health management, and bringing key health indicators closer to the levels of high-income economies.

Medical experts conduct heart disease screenings. (File photo./China News Service)
Medical experts conduct heart disease screenings. (File photo./China News Service)

The plan also calls for stronger public health emergency response systems and enhanced disease prevention and treatment capabilities at the grassroots level.

(By Kira)

 

 
 

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