China sends emergency supplies to support flood recovery in Guangxi

(ECNS) -- China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has launched emergency measures to support flood relief and agricultural recovery in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, which has been severely affected by heavy rain and flooding triggered by Typhoon Maysak.

The ministry has dispatched 22 metric tons of disinfectants, 9,300 protective suits and other epidemic prevention supplies to reduce the risk of animal disease outbreaks in flood-hit areas.

People line up to take relief materials in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

It has also sent teams of experts and officials to the affected regions to provide technical guidance and coordinate recovery efforts.

(By Kira)