Tuesday Jul 14, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China sends emergency supplies to support flood recovery in Guangxi

2026-07-14 15:09:30Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has launched emergency measures to support flood relief and agricultural recovery in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, which has been severely affected by heavy rain and flooding triggered by Typhoon Maysak.

The ministry has dispatched 22 metric tons of disinfectants, 9,300 protective suits and other epidemic prevention supplies to reduce the risk of animal disease outbreaks in flood-hit areas.

People line up to take relief materials in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News SERVICE)
People line up to take relief materials in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

It has also sent teams of experts and officials to the affected regions to provide technical guidance and coordinate recovery efforts.

(By Kira)

 
 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]