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'Delivery rider poet' shortlisted for prestigious Lu Xun Literature Prize

2026-07-14 14:56:41Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - Contemporary Chinese poet Wang Jibing, known online as the "delivery rider poet," has been shortlisted for the poetry category of the Lu Xun Literature Prize, one of China's highest literary honors.

Wang's collection, Flying Low, was named a finalist.

Born in 1969, Wang left school after junior high and worked a series of manual jobs, including construction, sand dredging, and waste collection.

In 2019, at the age of 50, he became a food delivery rider and later gained recognition for writing poetry while waiting for orders, elevators, and customers.

He has published four poetry collections, including People in a Hurry and Flying Low. The latter was first published in 2024 and is scheduled for publication in the United States later this year.

The Lu Xun Literature Prize is awarded by the China Writers Association and is among the country's most prestigious literary awards.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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