China's reusable rocket milestone boosts momentum in commercial space sector

(ECNS) - China's first successful controlled recovery of a launch vehicle booster is adding momentum to the country's commercial space industry, as more companies pursue stock market listings and reusable rocket technology.

The Long March 10B rocket lifted off from the Hainan commercial spaceport last week, placing a satellite into orbit and recovering its first-stage booster. The mission marked China's first controlled booster recovery and, officials said, the world's first net-assisted sea recovery of a launch vehicle stage.

Industry observers view reusable rockets as critical to lowering launch costs and expanding commercial operations.

At least 15 Chinese commercial space companies have begun IPO processes, according to industry data. Several firms, including CAS Space and MinoSpace, have advanced to the regulatory inquiry stage on Shanghai's STAR Market.

Researchers and investors say companies that can demonstrate low-cost reusable launch capabilities are likely to gain an advantage as competition intensifies in China's rapidly expanding commercial space sector.

(By Zhang Jiahao)