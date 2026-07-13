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Chinese police probe 25 flood-rumor cases, penalize 27

2026-07-13 12:25:14Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - Chinese police have investigated 25 cases involving online rumors related to floods and other natural disasters, resulting in four criminal detentions and 23 administrative penalties, the Ministry of Public Security said on Monday.

The cases involved internet users in regions including Guangdong, Guangxi, Zhejiang, and Hubei, according to the ministry's cybersecurity bureau.

Police said some individuals had fabricated information about flooding and other disasters for personal gain or to drive online traffic, interfering with disaster response and causing a negative social impact.

Authorities investigated the cases, while online platforms shut down the accounts involved, the ministry said.

The announcement comes as parts of China face severe weather, flooding, and typhoon-related disruptions during the summer rainy season.

The ministry said law enforcement agencies would continue cracking down on the creation and spread of false disaster-related information online.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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