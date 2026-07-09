Rescue forces mobilized to reduce losses as rare historic heavy rainfall hits S China's Guangxi

(ECNS) -- As affected by the recent Typhoon Maysak, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region experienced rounds of historically rare, large-scale, persistent heavy rainfall.

As of Tuesday night, 63 counties and districts across 14 prefecture-level cities in Guangxi have been affected, with 375,000 people impacted, 6 deaths and 11 missing reported, and authorities having urgently relocated 130,000 people. The affected agricultural area stands at 12,900 hectares.

In response to the disaster, local administrations immediately activated flood emergency response mechanisms, assembled rescue forces from all sides, and went all out to carry out emergency relief efforts, including hazard inspection, public evacuation, livelihood support, and post-disaster self-recovery, while preventing secondary disasters and minimizing losses to the greatest extent.

Cai Yunge, member of the standing committee of the CPC Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Committee and executive vice chairman of the autonomous region, said that at present, a total of 8,342 rescue and emergency personnel from the military, armed police, fire and rescue, militia, public security, health, electric power, and communications sectors, along with over 300 members from 40 social rescue teams, are carrying out orderly operations including reservoir risk mitigation, search and rescue of missing persons, and drainage of waterlogged areas.

Meanwhile, Luo Xianrui, an official with the autonomous region's public security department, introduced that the local police have deployed drones, assault boats, rubber boats, and other equipment to penetrate the affected areas.

Together with grassroots officials, they have conducted door-to-door and village-by-village inspections, systematically organized the evacuation of residents at risk, and made every effort to search for and rescue trapped individuals. As of 8:00 p.m. on the Tuesday, a total of 3,476 hazard points and 2,710 risk areas had been inspected.

Zhou Heming, a fire rescue official with the local administration, said that fire and rescue personnel have adopted a zone-based responsibility, coordinated operation, and round‑the‑clock continuous efforts approaches to carry out comprehensive, grid‑by‑grid search and rescue in flooded villages, isolated communities, and old, dilapidated housing areas.

In response to river overflow, house flooding, and people trapped, they conducted overnight relocation and transfer operations, evacuating approximately 12,000 people and pumping out 105,000 tons of floodwater.

In future steps, Cai said that Guangxi will closely monitor the peak flood situation in the Yujiang River section through the urban area of Guigang, promptly address various hazards, and minimize casualties to the greatest extent.

At the same time, it will plan and initiate post‑disaster reconstruction, including assessment and repair of damaged houses and post‑disaster farmland management, so as to restore normal production and living order in the affected areas as soon as possible.