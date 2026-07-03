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China willing to work with U.S. to foster favorable conditions for bilateral agricultural trade

2026-07-03 10:17:41Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China is willing to work with the United States to foster favorable conditions for bilateral agricultural trade, according to the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

Spokesperson for the ministry, He Yadong, said that agricultural trade is an important part of China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation.

Ministry of Commerce. (Photo/China News Service)
Ministry of Commerce. (Photo/China News Service)

Following recent economic and trade consultations, the two sides have set broad goals for expanding bilateral agricultural trade and agreed in principle to include relevant agricultural products in arrangements under a reciprocal tariff-reduction framework, He said.

(By Kira)

 
 

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