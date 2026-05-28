When AI meets youth: ASEAN youth explore smart future in Beijing

By Xue Lingqiao and Wu Xinru

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Beijing-ASEAN Youth Dialogue took place at Beijing People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (BPAFFC) on Wednesday, bringing together young people from ASEAN countries such as Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia, international students studying in Beijing, and representatives of young entrepreneurs from Beijing to join in the dialogue.

2026 marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the China-ASEAN Dialogue Relations and the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. At this historic juncture, facing the opportunities brought by the new era of artificial intelligence, the friendly exchanges allow Chinese and ASEAN youth to learn and seize the opportunities of the AI era, enhance friendship and mutual trust, and build momentum for practical cooperation and long-term friendship in the youth sector.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Singapore China Association Youth Chapter first visited the BPAFFC, gaining an in-depth knowledge of the association's development history and its current landscape of international exchanges. The members enthusiastically took photos to commemorate the visit, and the on-site exchanges were filled with a lively and vibrant atmosphere.

Jiao Yutong, vice president of the Beijing People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, then attended the dialogue and delivered keynote speeches.

Jiao said that, despite differences in living places, young people from Beijing and ASEAN may share similar dreams in the face of the opportunities and challenges brought by artificial intelligence.

He also expressed the hope that those who joined in the dialogue would share valuable experiences, get to know each other, and build lasting connections.

Following the keynote speech, Zhai Zihan, chairman of the Singapore China Association Youth Chapter, and Nguyen Viet Hung Anh, business development manager of Thien Nam Import-Export Company (Vietnam), successively took the floor. While Feng Dan, vice president of the Beijing Academy of Economic and Social Development and vice president of the Beijing Youth Research Association, presented a report on AI industry development in Beijing.

Zhai said that the Singapore China Association has long attached great importance to youth exchanges between the two countries. He hoped the visit would enable delegation members to fully grasp the latest trends in China's development, seize opportunities in emerging fields, interact with Beijing's youth on shared concerns, and forge genuine friendships.

He emphasized that the Singapore China Association will continue to serve as an important bridge and bond between Singapore and China, facilitating personnel exchanges between enterprises and institutions of the two countries, and exploring cooperation opportunities in the fields of business, education, and culture.

Nguyen Viet Hung Anh, speaking on behalf of young people from ASEAN countries, shared his impressions of his visit to China.

He pointed out that China is now leading a new round of industrial revolution and boasts many awe-inspiring inventions and innovations. From autonomous vehicles to smart city planning, China has nurtured a large number of young scientific and technological innovation talents. Meanwhile, by cultivating the skills and thinking patterns of young talents, China continues to create a fertile ground for technological innovation.

Hereafter, the event moved into the round-table dialogue session. Several youth representatives from China and ASEAN countries shared their insights on the theme "Intelligence Inspires the Future: the Prospects for Youth Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Employment in the Era of Artificial Intelligence."

After the dialogue, all participants took a group photo at the BPAFFC compound.

The dialogue was hosted by the Beijing People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, with joint support from the Beijing Federation of Industry and Commerce, a member of the Association's council.