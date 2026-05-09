Beijing high-tech expo kicks off with over 800 exhibitors

(ECNS) -- The 28th China Beijing International High-Tech Expo just opened on Friday, drawing more than 800 Chinese and international companies and institutions to take part.

A robot plays football at the 28th China Beijing International High-Tech Expo on May 8, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Zhao Wenyu)

Held under the theme "Technology Leads, Creating the Future", the three-day event will be held on an exhibition area of around 50,000 square meters, featuring sections covering information technology, smart manufacturing, medicine and health, green and low-carbon initiatives, digital economy, and regional innovation.

Swedish company Envac, who have more than 60 years of history, made its debut at this expo with an automated waste collection system. Sun Yuhui, vice president of Envac China, said their system uses innovative high-speed airflow to transport the waste through underground pipelines to a central collection station, which eliminates the need for traditional manual collection.

Visitors view a robotic hand exhibit at the 28th China Beijing International High-Tech Expo on May 8, 2026. (Photo: China News Service / Zhao Wenyu)

In addition, Chongqing-based Qiteng Robot Co., Ltd. brought their explosive-proof wheeled robot. Their staff member Liang Mingchang said the robot is equipped with visual sensors, infrared thermal imagers, and gas monitoring devices for intelligent inspection in flammable and explosive areas in the petrochemical industry, as they produce 500 to 1,000 units each year.

The Beijing International High-Tech Expo is China's first large-scale international technology exchange and cooperation event. Already hosting over 27 previous sessions, more than 1,000 foreign delegations from over 100 countries and regions have participated in the event, with 5,700 various business outcomes being achieved as contracts and agreements worth more than 1 trillion yuan have been signed over the years.

(By Tang Yuxian)