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Brazil announces visa-free travel for Chinese citizens

2026-05-08 11:07:20Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Brazilian government announced on Thursday that it will implement a visa-free entry policy for Chinese citizens holding valid ordinary passports, effective May 11.

According to a statement released by Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinese citizens traveling to Brazil for tourism, business, transit, or to participate in artistic or sporting activities can enter visa-free from May 11 to Dec 31, 2026, for a stay of no more than 30 days.

The statement said the measure is a reciprocal response to China's unilateral visa-free policy for Brazilian citizens.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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