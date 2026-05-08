Brazil announces visa-free travel for Chinese citizens

(ECNS) -- The Brazilian government announced on Thursday that it will implement a visa-free entry policy for Chinese citizens holding valid ordinary passports, effective May 11.

According to a statement released by Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinese citizens traveling to Brazil for tourism, business, transit, or to participate in artistic or sporting activities can enter visa-free from May 11 to Dec 31, 2026, for a stay of no more than 30 days.

The statement said the measure is a reciprocal response to China's unilateral visa-free policy for Brazilian citizens.

(By Tang Yuxian)