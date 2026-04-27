China delivers first domestically-built, large-scale LNG carrier

(ECNS) - China has delivered its first domestically-designed 180,000-cubic-meter liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, marking a step forward in its high-end shipbuilding capabilities.

Handed over on Sunday at a shipyard in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, the vessel, "Celsius Georgetown," has departed for Singapore, according to media reports.

Built by China Merchants Industry's Haimen base, the ship measures 298.8 meters in length and 48 meters in width, and is equipped with a dual-fuel low-speed propulsion system.

It is designed to transport LNG at temperatures as low as minus 163 degrees Celsius.

The vessel is the largest LNG carrier completed in China to date in terms of cargo capacity.

With the delivery, China now has five shipyards capable of building and delivering LNG carriers, reflecting growing domestic capacity in the sector.

(By Zhang Jiahao)