In Numbers: China, Malaysia ink 26 deals worth $72 mln

A total of 26 projects valued at 495 million yuan ($72 million) were signed at the Sixth Belt and Road China–Malaysia Business Dialogue in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, spanning trade, investment, and modern agriculture.

Over 200 officials and business leaders explored deeper collaboration under the Belt and Road Initiative, spanning economy, technology, agriculture, culture, and tourism.

China has long been Malaysia’s largest trading partner, with ties now extending to industrial synergy and integrated supply chains. Ningxia is emerging as a key inland pilot zone, with Malaysia as its top market for agricultural products like cool-climate vegetables, goji berries, and frozen potatoes.