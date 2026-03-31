Tuesday Mar 31, 2026 | 中文

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Comicomment: Who put Kumamon on the front lines of militarization?

2026-03-31 15:04:38Ecns.cn Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Japan's Ministry of Defense is deploying extended-range missiles to Ground Self-Defense Force camps as part of its counterstrike capabilities, with the rollout of two types beginning on Tuesday.

Camp Kengun in Kumamoto Prefecture is receiving upgraded Type-12 surface-to-ship missiles with a range of about 1,000 kilometers. And Camp Fuji in Shizuoka Prefecture is being equipped with Hyper Velocity Gliding Projectiles, which have a range of several hundred kilometers.

The missile deployment sparked protests near the Kengun Garrison, with residents holding signs reading "Oppose Deployment" and "No Need for Missiles." Locals expressed concern that the new missiles could make the region a potential target and have repeatedly urged the Ministry of Defense to hold public briefings, which have not yet occurred.

History has shown time and again that militarization does not lead to security, but to greater risk and confrontation. When defense policy crosses its bounds, it fails to deliver genuine safety and instead heightens regional tensions—casting a shadow over Kumamon, once a symbol of happiness, and risking its transformation into an emblem of unease and misfortune.

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