China's growing soft power: the rise of 'Chinamaxxing'

The "Global Soft Power Index 2026" recently released by the British consulting firm “Brand Finance” shows that China ranks second globally in the soft power index, scoring 73.5 out of 100. Moreover, China was the only nation among the top 10 to see its score increase, ranking first globally in multiple indicators.

According to the report, the United States records the steepest overall decline among all nation brands ranked. "America First" has sparked strong dissatisfaction within the international community, contributing to an 11-place drop for the United States in the key metric of "reputation." In contrast, China's ranking has risen significantly by nine places, surpassing the United States for the first time.

Wearing slippers, drinking hot water... Recently, waves of "becoming Chinese", “Chinamaxxing” have swept across overseas social media. With the continuous expansion of its visa-free "friend circle," China has become a popular destination for travelers worldwide. According to reports, in 2025, China welcomed over 150 million inbound visitors, generating more than 130 billion U.S. dollars in tourism revenue. British magazine Time Out recently released its list of the world's 50 best cities for 2026, with Shanghai jumping strongly to the second place globally.

China’s soft power gains are underpinned by a long-term, policy-led programme, from the Belt and Road investments, scientific and technological advancement, sustainability reforms, to building global product brands and facilitating cultural engagement, said the consulting firm. Today, a growing number of foreigners are choosing to visit and understand China, as the country's soft power gains increasing recognition and acclaim around the world.

"China Travel,""China shopping," and the "Chinese lifestyle" are becoming new trends sweeping the world. The rise of China's soft power represents a "two-way efforts" between China and the world. (by Liu Shen, Chen Shankun)