China's logistics volume up 5.1% in 2025 on strong industrial, high-tech demand

(ECNS) - China's logistics volume increased by 5.1% year-on-year in 2025 to 368.2 trillion yuan ($51.3 trillion), driven largely by industrial demand and rapid growth in high-tech manufacturing, according to data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP) on Tuesday.

The CFLP said industrial goods accounted for most of the increase, with industrial logistics expanding 5.3% year on year and contributing about 82% of overall growth.

Demand linked to equipment and high-tech manufacturing each grew by more than 9% in 2025, the federation said, reflecting continued shifts in China's industrial structure.

Logistics tied to emerging industries rose sharply, with volumes for industrial robots jumping 28% and those for new energy vehicles increasing 25.1% from a year earlier.

Consumer-related logistics, covering goods for households and institutions, climbed 5.1% in 2025, maintaining steady growth throughout the year, while import logistics rose 0.5% from a year earlier, the federation said.

(By Zhang Jiahao)