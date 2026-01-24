LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

Comicomment: 'Delivering warmth' by force — Arctic hegemony on display

2026-01-24 15:44:46Ecns.cn Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The United States has repeatedly and openly expressed its desire to acquire Greenland, even claiming that Venezuela may not be the last country to face U.S. intervention, and asserting that “we absolutely need Greenland.”

Viewing Greenland through the lens of great-power competition, Washington seeks strategic control and access to key resources. Already maintaining a military base on the island, the U.S. explicitly links Greenland’s resource wealth to its long-standing security interests—turning this vast and once-quiet land into an unlikely geopolitical flashpoint.

When rulers and measures are used to claim a continent that is not one’s own, the snow-white icefields reflect the silhouette of hegemony. Arrogant and self-righteous, abusing power at will, such dominance will ultimately be no match for the bitter winter of history.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]