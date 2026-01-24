The United States has repeatedly and openly expressed its desire to acquire Greenland, even claiming that Venezuela may not be the last country to face U.S. intervention, and asserting that “we absolutely need Greenland.”

Viewing Greenland through the lens of great-power competition, Washington seeks strategic control and access to key resources. Already maintaining a military base on the island, the U.S. explicitly links Greenland’s resource wealth to its long-standing security interests—turning this vast and once-quiet land into an unlikely geopolitical flashpoint.

When rulers and measures are used to claim a continent that is not one’s own, the snow-white icefields reflect the silhouette of hegemony. Arrogant and self-righteous, abusing power at will, such dominance will ultimately be no match for the bitter winter of history.