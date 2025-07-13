Comicomment: Who will pay the price for 'big, beautiful bill'?

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed the landmark “One Big Beautiful Bill” into law. While supporters hail it as a major achievement, critics argue the bill favors the wealthy, calling it a “Robin Hood in reverse” for shifting benefits upward while leaving lower-income Americans behind.

As cheers rise on Wall Street and worries deepen in struggling communities, the stark contrast underscores broader issues. Under this fiscal bill, America’s national credit may come under greater strain, revealing the contradictions and double standards embedded in its democratic system.