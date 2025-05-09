LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Ecns wire

Comicomment: South China Sea isn't a military foundry

2025-05-09 22:46:20Ecns.cn Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

To expand its presence in the South China Sea, the U.S. continues arming allies and forming exclusive blocs. It sells high-priced weapons to the Philippines to maintain regional military dominance and fuel its defense industry. Under AUKUS, it deploys nuclear submarines in Australia, exploiting its military capabilities while imposing heavy financial burdens.

Using regional countries as tools, the U.S. orchestrates “wizard-like rituals” to stir tensions, ensuring profits for arms dealers. Though not a direct party in the South China Sea, it plays the agitator—disrupting peace and leaving behind only cold military contracts beneath its “wizard’s” cloak.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]