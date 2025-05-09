To expand its presence in the South China Sea, the U.S. continues arming allies and forming exclusive blocs. It sells high-priced weapons to the Philippines to maintain regional military dominance and fuel its defense industry. Under AUKUS, it deploys nuclear submarines in Australia, exploiting its military capabilities while imposing heavy financial burdens.

Using regional countries as tools, the U.S. orchestrates “wizard-like rituals” to stir tensions, ensuring profits for arms dealers. Though not a direct party in the South China Sea, it plays the agitator—disrupting peace and leaving behind only cold military contracts beneath its “wizard’s” cloak.