Comicomment: U.S. hegemonic colors laid bare once again

2025-03-08 14:36:32Ecns.cn Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The abrupt collapse of U.S.-Ukraine talks days ago was not merely a case of diplomatic friction; behind it lies Washington's frustration over its stalled scheme to exploit Ukraine's natural resources.

In Washington's long history of taking advantage of others, Ukraine risks becoming its latest casualty. At the core of this failed negotiation is the unequal nature of the exchange. Both the U.S. and Ukraine are merely seeking a temporary trade of interests, yet the power imbalance ensures that Ukraine remains at a disadvantage. Moreover, the U.S.'s unilateral bullying not only harms Ukraine’s interests but also undermines the harmony and stability of international relations.

