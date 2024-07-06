Comicomment: Four years after Floyd's death, systemic racism still haunts the U.S.

(ECNS)--Four years ago, Floyd's "I can't breathe" plea exposed the collapse of America's so-called "beacon of human rights" to the world. In the past four years,such tragedies have occurred repeatedly.

Recently, five prison guards in Missouri have been charged in the December death of a Black man who was pepper sprayed, had his face covered with a mask and was left in a position that caused him to suffocate while in custody.

Black people in America are three times more likely to be killed by police than whites, and 4.5 times more likely to be incarcerated, according to a UN report.

The United States proclaims democracy, freedom, and human rights, even using these principles as excuses to interfere in other countries' internal affairs. It is hoped that the U.S. government will abandon its double standards, face its own issues of police violence and racial discrimination, and prevent similar tragedies from happening again.