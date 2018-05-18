China's first 5G mobile communications zone debuts in Shanghai

Two engineers operates a VR equipment at the demonstration zone for an ultrafast 5G communication network in Hongqiao Business District, Shanghai, May 17, 2018. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) - China launched the first demonstration zone for an ultrafast 5G communication network on Thursday in Hongqiao Business District of Shanghai, in the run-up to China International Import Expo.

The 5G Demonstration Business Zone was jointly built by China Telecom (Shanghai) and the administrative committee of Hongqiao Business District. The two sides agreed to promote the 5G network and a "smart Hongqiao" project in three stages with the aim of turning Hongqiao into a first-class global business zone.

The 5G zone will mainly serve the China International Import Expo scheduled for later this year and showcase various applications and innovations based on the new-generation communication technology, such as virtual reality, drones and video with 8K resolution.

China Telecom (Shanghai) also entered into cooperation with hardware and software makers to explore further industrial growth. Companies including BesTV, Nokia Shanghai Bell, Intel, Huawei, ZTE, Fiberhome Telecom Tech, Ericsson, Morningstar Software and PicoVR have joined the telecommunication operator to form China's first 5G+8K industry association.