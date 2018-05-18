New standard requires e-bike upgrades in 11 months

People check e-bikes at a shop. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) - Chinese electric bicycle manufacturers have been given 11 months to upgrade their products to meet stricter standards released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Thursday.

The new standard, first introduced in January for public consultation, has been amended again and will become effective on April 15, 2019, according to the ministry.

The new amendment adds technical standards on fireproofing, charger protection and anti-forgery measures. The current standard has raised the maximum speed for electric bicycles from 20 to 25 kilometers an hour, motor power from 250W to 400W, and total weight including the battery from 40 to 55 kilograms.

Li Shuping, senior engineer at China Electronics Standardization Institute, said manufacturers can use the period to apply new materials, designs and production methods before the standard is effective next April.

The new standard was introduced to tackle a rise in accidents and hazards. There are about 200 million e-bikes registered in the country, with 30 million more being added to the roads every year. From 2013 to 2017, China reported 56,200 traffic accidents involving e-bikes, 8,431 deaths and 63,500 injuries, causing a direct economic loss of 110 million yuan.

Provincial authorities will decide on how to deal with e-bikes that don't meet new standard such as putting them out of use, changing the old for the new and buyback programs.