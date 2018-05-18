LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Beijing closes 20,000 unqualified online food providers

1
2018-05-18 14:34Ecns.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
A delivery man prepares to send food. (Photo/China News Service)

A delivery man prepares to send food. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Illegal activities have led to the closure of 20,000 online food providers that did business on China's three major web platforms -- Ele.me, Meituan and Baidu -- following a recent supervision campaign, according to the Beijing Food and Drug Administration.

The number of orders to online catering services has risen to 1.8 million a day, with daily business transactions totaling 100 million yuan ($15 million) in the capital city. Despite the rapid growth, the online food industry is still fraught with issues related to restaurants operating without licenses and problems with food safety.

Law enforcement officers on Wednesday raided two restaurants, one hidden in a business district and another close to a tourist attraction. Both eateries provided food services online without approval.

The officers said that amid fierce competition, some catering service platforms have not properly reviewed restaurant qualifications before registering them to sell food online. Rotten ingredients and poor hygiene were found in some stores.

Li Jiang, director of the food market supervision section at the administration, said Beijing will make a greater effort to regulate online food deliveries and demand that catering service platforms fulfill their responsibilities.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.