China's first private rocket blasts off

2018-05-17 16:49Ecns.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
China's first private rocket blasts off on May 17, 2018. (Photo/Video screenshot)

(ECNS) -- OneSpace Technology, China's first private rocket producer, declared the maiden launch of the company's OS-X rocket from a testing base in Northwest China a success Thursday.

The OS-X is a rocket that uses a solid engine with a thrust of 350 kilonewtons (KN) and has been designed for suborbital flights in order to provide high-altitude research and test services. The rocket will be used to conduct test flights for new-concept aircraft and verify aerodynamic design.

Ma Chao, president of the Beijing-based startup, said the rocket can be flexibly customized and easily controlled to meet various requirements.

The company said it has made a number of innovative studies in the launch and laid a solid foundation to simplify rocket design and reduce costs.

　　

