Didi Chuxing boosts safety measures for carpooling services

(ECNS) -- China's leading ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing has announced a series of measures including the use of face recognition to enhance the carpooling service following the public outcry over the death of a young woman taking a ride.

Didi Chuxing said in a statement on Weibo that its "Hitch" services, which pair up commuters heading the same direction, will no longer have the comment and tagging functions. Some drivers were previously reported to make derogatory remarks against women or vulgar jokes. Commuters can only see their own personal image for an account.

Car drivers need to undergo face recognition for each ride to prevent a fraud and the Hitch services will be temporarily offline from 22:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m..

The statement also said the app's design will highlight the Emergency function to better help users in case of danger. Didi Chuxing also plans to launch a charity fund for users or their families and more efforts will be made to ensure a comprehensive real-name registration system on the platform.