LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Traditional electronics market says goodbye to Beijing's tech hub

1
2018-05-16 11:21Ecns.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Workers demolish Guang'an Zhonghai Electronics Market at Zhongguanchun, Beijing. (Photo/Beijing Evening News)

Workers demolish Guang'an Zhonghai Electronics Market at Zhongguanchun, Beijing. (Photo/Beijing Evening News)

(ECNS) - Authorities have started demolishing Guang'an Zhonghai Electronics Market, the last wholesale market for used computer parts, cellphones and accessories along Zhongguancun Avenue, a technology hub in Beijing's Haidian District.

The two-floor market, located on the northwest corner of a major bridge over the 4th Ring Road, was established in 1998 and home to more than 400 shops at its peak. Once a bustling market to buy almost any kind of electronic product at negotiable prices, the area is also notorious for its heavy traffic.

Chen Guoqi, deputy director of the Zhongguancun West Zone Management Committee, said the market affected a side road of the 4th Ring Road during rush hour and made the surrounding environment chaotic.

The demolition will take approximately a month. Later this year, a park of approximately 4,000 square meters will be built at the former site.

Authorities have for years made efforts to transform the central, crowded Zhongguancun Avenue from "electronics avenue" into a center for science and technology startups. In recent years, other wholesale electronics markets have undergone renovations to accommodate a need for office space.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.