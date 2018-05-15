LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

No economic impacts of trade tensions with U.S. observed: NBS

1
2018-05-15 16:16Ecns.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - The trade dispute with the United States has not shown an impact on China's economy so far, said Liu Aihua, spokeswoman for the National Bureau of Statistics, on Tuesday.

At a press conference held by the State Council Information Office, Liu said main metrics indicated smooth economic growth in China in April with more vitality and increased quality.

"In the short-term, the impact of trade negotiations between China and the United States on China's economy has not shown clearly," she said.

Liu also said global economic recovery still suffers from uncertainties and sound development in Sino-U.S. trade relations not only benefits both countries but can also drive the world market.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.