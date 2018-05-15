No economic impacts of trade tensions with U.S. observed: NBS

(ECNS) - The trade dispute with the United States has not shown an impact on China's economy so far, said Liu Aihua, spokeswoman for the National Bureau of Statistics, on Tuesday.

At a press conference held by the State Council Information Office, Liu said main metrics indicated smooth economic growth in China in April with more vitality and increased quality.

"In the short-term, the impact of trade negotiations between China and the United States on China's economy has not shown clearly," she said.

Liu also said global economic recovery still suffers from uncertainties and sound development in Sino-U.S. trade relations not only benefits both countries but can also drive the world market.