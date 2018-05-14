LINE

Sources of Beijing PM2.5 pollutants mainly local

Heavy smog shrouds Beijing. (File photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Two-thirds of Beijing's hazardous PM2.5 fine particle matter came from the capital itself with major local polluters identified as "moving sources" like diesel powered vehicles that contribute 45 percent, according to Beijing Municipal Environmental Protection Bureau.

The bureau worked with Tsinghua University, Peking University and the Institute of Atmospheric Physics at the Chinese Academy of Science to investigate the sources of Beijing's small and breathable particles.

The study shows the average PM 2.5 concentration reached 58 micrograms per cubic meter last year, with about one-third coming from other regions. Outside sources rose to between 55 to 75 percent on heavily polluted days.

The study identified major producers of PM2.5 as moving sources, road and soil dust, industrial emissions, households, coal, agriculture and natural sources, at 45 percent, 16 percent, 12 percent, 12 percent, 3 percent and 12 percent respectively.

Experts have suggested more measures to control diesel vehicles, dust and household-produced pollution to improve the city's air quality. Efforts are also needed to increase regional coordination, optimize the industrial layout and employ technology to control air pollution, according to the research.

　　

