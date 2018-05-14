Plane makes emergency landing in Chengdu after cockpit windshield breaks

A Sichuan Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Chengdu City after its cockpit windshield cracks, May 14, 2018. (Photo/Video screenshot from CCTV)

(ECNS) - A Sichuan Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Chengdu City on Monday after its cockpit windshield cracked and broke loose.

Sichuan Airlines Flight 3U8633 took off from Chongqing and was headed to Lhasa, according to the airline.

When the plane flew over Chengdu City, the windshield cracked and fell out. The plane made an emergency landing at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport at 7:46 am.

During landing, the copilot suffered a scratch on his face and also sprained his waist while a flight attendant was also slightly injured.

All passengers were safe and later took another flight.