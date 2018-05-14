LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Short-video maker Ergeng Shitang shut down for low-taste content

1
2018-05-14 14:46Ecns.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - Chinese short-video startup Ergeng has dismissed a senior manager and permanently closed its social media account amid outcries over a sensational post it published about the victim killed by a Didi Chuxing driver.

The event came after a 21-year-old flight attendant, identified by police only by her surname Li, was killed after ordering a Didi Chuxing ride home on May 6.

Ergeng Shitang (Midnight canteen in English), a social media arm of Ergeng, then published a post on May 11 on WeChat, the popular social media app, stirring up revulsion by providing improper descriptions of the victim.

On May 12, cyberspace authorities in Zhejiang Province and Hangzhou City demanded the social media account to clear out the low-taste information and punish those responsible. The account was subsequently closed for seven days.

In the latest development, Ding Feng, founder of Ergeng, said Ergeng Shitang made a terrible mistake and had an extremely bad influence.

"The team had problems in their values and content management," said Ding in his apology letter posted online.

He said Ergeng purchased a WeChat account about women and emotional problems two years ago and renamed it Ergeng Shitang, turning it into a social media outlet.

Li Ming, founder of Ergeng Shitang, no longer has a position at the company and all accounts on other social media platforms will be shut down, according to Ding.

Ding vowed to improve management and job training to ensure positive content inline with current values.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.