Ministry calls for business ethics among ride-hailing firms

(ECNS) -- China's car-hailing operations need to put the people's interest first, said an opinion piece published on the official website of the Ministry of Transport.

The effort to encourage a new form of car rental service is meant to stimulate market vitality and build up a diverse, differential system to better satisfy the public's need for mobility, said the post.

But some car-hailing platforms have tried desperately to encroach on the interests of drivers and passengers and dodge their corporate social responsibilities after getting bigger. Regarding the transportation service as a tool to boost "user volume" and "estimated market value," some companies have put passenger's sense of benefit aside, only considering investor concerns, and think nothing of passenger experience as well as driver needs.

As a transportation service provider, car-hailing companies must shoulder their responsibilities. The criteria to gauge the car-hailing industry is not estimated market value but people's sense of gain. Passengers and drivers are the most important asset for the sustainable development of car-hailing companies. No matter how big, a company will collapse when losing drivers and passengers, it was said.

Starting from a people-orientated approach, the government must make integrated plans for both old and new transportation industry forms, create a favorable market environment and ensure high-quality mobility services for the public.

Companies providing car-hailing services must view the safety of passengers and legal rights of users as the intent and purpose of their business, abide by the law, compete fairly, and ensure mobility is easy and safe. Those companies need to let their drivers feel respected and bring a sense of gain and happiness to the public, the opinion piece concluded.