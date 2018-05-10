Didi Chuxing apologizes for air stewardess murder

(ECNS) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing apologized on Thursday to the family of a woman killed by one of its drivers.

Police said a 21-year-old flight attendant, the only daughter of her family, was killed by the driver while on her way from Zhengzhou City's airport hub to the downtown area on May 6.

The suspect carried a weapon and is still on the run, according to police.

A spokesperson for Didi Chuxing said they felt great sadness and guilt over the tragedy, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

Didi Chuxing has formed a task force to cooperate with police investigations, saying it's ready to make every effort to bring the criminal to justice.

The ride-hailing firm also pledged to fully review its business and try to avoid such tragedies.