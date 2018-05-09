LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Olympus shuts down 27-year factory in Shenzhen

1
2018-05-09 13:53Ecns.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
The Shenzhen factory of Olympus. (Photo/National Business Daily)

The Shenzhen factory of Olympus. (Photo/National Business Daily)

(ECNS) -- Japanese camera maker Olympus has announced that it will shut down its factory in Shenzhen City, South China's Guangdong Province, due to the changed market landscape, Chinese media reported on Tuesday.

The National Business Daily reported that the factory, located in the Hi-tech Industrial Zone of Nanshan District in Shenzhen, disclosed details of the closure to its employees during a radio broadcast on Tuesday afternoon, but that a compensation plan had not been worked out.

Founded in December 1991, Olympus (Shenzhen) Industrial Ltd. is a fully-owned subsidiary of the Japan-based camera maker, specializing in the design and manufacture of traditional and digital cameras as well as other products.

Sources from the factory told Shanghai-based The Paper that the popularity of smartphones has led to the rapid shrinking of the digital camera market and a sharp decline in the operating rate at the factory.

The equipment at the factory is worn down and unable to maintain its competitiveness, the report said.

Data from the factory showed that it continued to make a profit in the past three years, but the operating rate at the Shenzhen site had slipped to only 20 percent of its peak.

Olympus will concentrate on the new plant in Vietnam to boost production and margins, according to The Paper.

Last October, Japanese camera maker Nikon officially closed a digital camera plant in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, as part of structural reforms.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.