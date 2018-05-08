LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Big four banks raise first-home mortgage rates in Beijing

1
2018-05-08 11:18Ecns.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Would-be home buyers visit a real estate sales center. (Photo/China News Service)

Would-be home buyers visit a real estate sales center. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The Beijing branches of China's big four banks have raised the mortgage rates for first-time home buyers in the capital city.

All four lenders—Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China, and Bank of China—started charging no less than 110 percent of the central bank's long-term benchmark rate.

An ICBC staff said house deals made before May 7 will continue the previous interest rates on housing loans while mortgage rates for second-time home buyers remain unchanged.

Beijing's major banks had previously charged 105 percent of the benchmark rate for first-home buyers.

Since the second half of last year, Beijing's commercial banks have raised mortgage rates amid the government's efforts to cool down the capital's red-hot residential property market. Some smaller banks increased the floating mortgage interest rate by 20 to 30 percentage points over the benchmark rate, effectively raising borrowing costs.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.