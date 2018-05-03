University turns venomous snake into specimen

A highly venomous snake is found in a dormitory area at the Sun Yat-sen University. (Photo/Guangzhou Daily)

(ECNS) - A highly venomous snake found in a dormitory area at the Sun Yat-sen University has been turned into a specimen.

Flood after recent rainstorms hit the university in southern China's Guangzhou city, cut off roads and also brought a many-banded krait into a dormitory area. The snake is said be the fourth most venomous land snakes in the world.

The university's life science museum has processed the snake to make a specimen.