LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Experts seek cause of white-rimmed eyes in pandas

1
2018-05-03 11:14Ecns.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download
Black hairs around a panda's eyes have begun to turn white. (Photo/Video screenshot)

Black hairs around a panda's eyes have begun to turn white. (Photo/Video screenshot)

(ECNS) -- Several pandas at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding have been checked by consultants and are awaiting a final diagnosis for why the black hairs around their eyes have begun to turn white and shed.

Luo Qingli, director of the Chengdu Huaxia Eye Hospital, and dermatologist Ran Yuping with West China Hospital, Sichuan University, have assessed pandas Yongyong and Xiaoya.

It appears the pandas are suffering from agnogenic white eye disease, which can also affect humans, Luo said.

A report on their condition has been submitted to the breeding base and there will be an official release of the details of the report and the pandas' conditions, he said.

A similar disease that causes white-rimmed eyes in humans is known as Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada syndrome, Luo said. Related to internal secretions, virus and immunity, it often afflicts young people, but the cause of the disease is unclear. Luo said the pandas did not have the Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada syndrome.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.