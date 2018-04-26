LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

Shanghai takes lead among Chinese cities going global

1
2018-04-26 16:06Ecns.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Shanghai beat Beijing to score the highest in terms of "future-proofing" credentials, according to a report by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), an American professional services and investment management company.

The report, "China12: China's Cities Go Global", was first launched in 2007, studying the growth and potential in 12 leading cities -- Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou, Wuhan, Tianjin, Chengdu, Chongqing and Xi'an. It says these cities are extending their global influence and forging ever-deeper linkages abroad.

The JLL "traditional" metrics include six categories -- size, wealth, growth, connectivity, traditional corporate activity and investment and openness. Beijing and Shanghai sat well ahead of their domestic rivals.

The focus of those cities extends beyond "traditional" drivers to include their "future-proofing" credentials -- their readiness to embrace change through innovation platforms, business operating environments and overall liveability.

Shanghai and Beijing, as China's most globally connected cities, dominate in "future-proofing" metrics, with each having their characteristics and strengths. Shanghai scores higher than Beijing for its superior liveability, environment and well-integrated surrounding region, along with a highly dynamic business services sector.

Shenzhen is catching up with Shanghai and Beijing for its dynamic entrepreneurial workplaces and concentrations of innovative domestic corporates. Guangzhou in Guangdong Province also does well in both "traditional" and "future-proofing" measures. Vigorous corporate activity and high growth rate boost the position of Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province. Chengdu, Chongqing and Tianjin score better on "traditional" metrics than "future-proofing."

The report says China's cities are shifting to a new growth model that emphasizes new growth drivers that are more sustainable and better-suited to building competitive cities in a globalized economy. China is now entering a "new era" of innovation, internationalization and global influence, which will further reshape the urban landscape both at home and abroad, according to the report.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.