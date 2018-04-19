Liberalized fares on 1,030 air routes, 10% fluctuation allowed

A passenger plane takes off from an airport. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- China's civil aviation authorities have allowed ticket prices on 1,030 domestic air routes to be set based on the market.

Zhang Qing, an official with the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), said airlines can change prices within a limited range of 10 percent to avoid extensive, sharp price hikes.

Zhang said China began to relax domestic airfare restrictions in 2013. Data complied since shows average prices on domestic routes remained stable or experienced a slight decline.

Market forces are playing a central role in allocating civil aviation resources and also stimulating the market's vitality, he said.

The CAAC also urged airlines to ensure stability in the air transport market and make price changes in a rational way.

While the aviation regulator further liberalizes fees, a price supervision mechanism will also be established to record and punish illegal practices.