LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

5G tests expand in dozens of Chinese cities

1
2018-04-19 12:02Ecns.cn Editor: Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's three major telecom operators have won government approval to pilot fifth-generation (5G) networks in multiple cities across the country, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

China Unicom will launch its tests in 16 cities, including Beijing, Tianjin, Qingdao, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Wuhan, Guiyang, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Fuzhou, Zhengzhou and Shenyang.

China Mobile is planning 5G tests in Hangzhou, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Suzhou and Wuhan, with at least 100 base stations to be established in each city. The telecom operator will also demonstrate the 5G application in 12 cities, including Beijing, Chengdu and Shenzhen.

China Telecom will expand its existing tests to six more cities in addition to Xiong'an, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Suzhou, Chengdu and Lanzhou.

Meanwhile, China Unicom also confirmed its 2G services were being streamlined with a dwindling number of base stations so as to provide better, faster Internet access.

Despite the co-existence of 2G, 3G and 4G networks in China, an insider said 2G networks are fading, and 3G networks are also set to decline, while 4G networks are the present norm and 5G, the future.

5G is expected to usher in an Internet revolution, as the peak rate of speed can be more than 10 times that of a 4G network, making next-generation mobile communication technology enough for applications like AR, VR, Internet of Things and smart driving.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.