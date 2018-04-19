Workshop deepens Chinese-foreign cooperation in audiovisual translation

The 2018 Sino-Foreign Audiovisual Translation & Dubbing Cooperation Workshop-Beijing was launched on April 17. (Photo:Ecns.cn/Huang Mingrui)

(ECNS) -- The 2018 Sino-Foreign Audiovisual Translation & Dubbing Cooperation Workshop-Beijing was launched on April 17 during the 8th Beijing International Film Festival.

The seminar titled "Translating Films, Bridging Cultures" aims to further strengthen the cultural cooperation and exchange of Sino-foreign film and television, deepen mutual understanding between professionals in the translation and dubbing industries from various countries with their Chinese counterparts, promote further understanding of the development of contemporary film and television art in China, and exchange translation methods and dissemination to improve cooperation on translation and dubbing.

The workshop has invited 40 foreign guests, including film festival chairpersons, directors of film and television organizations, translation experts from 24 countries, scholars and experts from more than 30 Chinese universities, and more than 50 Chinese film and television organizations.

During the five-day workshop, participants will participate in forums, film markets and road shows, and work together on practices like experience-sharing and selected translation while exchanging ideas about the audiovisual industry.

There will be two workshops this year, one during the 8th Beijing International Film Festival and another during the 21st Shanghai International Film Festival.

Zhu Qi, deputy director of the Bureau for External Cultural Relations, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said at the opening ceremony that the workshop had built a high-level, sustainable, pragmatic, mutual-aid, authoritative and reliable exchange platform for everyone to promote high-level translation and dubbing cooperation on high-quality film and television works, thus achieving in-depth cultural exchanges.

Three sessions of the Sino-Foreign Audiovisual Translation & Dubbing Cooperation Workshop have been successfully organized since 2015. More than 200 experts from over 60 countries have been invited to China for study and research. They have established a mechanism for internationalized professional communication and cooperation on audiovisual translation across international borders. Over 300 outstanding Chinese audiovisual products have been translated or dubbed into more than 20 languages, including English, French, Russian and Arabic, and released in over 70 countries, thanks to the various key audiovisual translation and dubbing projects launched by the State Administration of Radio and Television.