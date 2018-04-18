Chinese Consul General in Chicago urges action against telecom fraud

(ECNS) -- Hong Lei, Chinese Consul General in Chicago, has called for the city's police to clamp down on rising telecom fraud against Chinese, in his meeting with Noel Sanchez, who runs the Police Department's Bureau of Organized Crime.

Since November, Chinese in Chicago, including students, have become frequent victims of telecom fraud, said Hong, adding that many people's lives or education had been affected while others had suffered financial losses.

Some scammers had managed to fake the phone number of the consulate general, according to Hong.

The Consulate General strongly urged Chicago police to carry out field investigations and adopt effective measures to combat phone fraud, ensure the safety of the property of Chinese, and safeguard its work and reputation.

It reminded Chinese students to be cautious when receiving phone calls claiming to be from consulate staff or law enforcement authorities on the Chinese mainland.

Sanchez said in some cases the police department had launched investigations and it welcomed information from the public.